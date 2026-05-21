After Supreme Court upholds SOP on managing stray dogs

A day after the Supreme Court upheld standard operating procedure (SOP) on managing stray dogs, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is racing to put together infrastructure it currently does not have – permanent shelters and more sterilisation facilities across the city.

Currently not equipped to handle large-scale relocation and housing of stray dogs, MCD officials said they are now starting to identify land at existing animal husbandry facilities of the Delhi government to build at least one dog shelter in each of the Capital’s 12 zones.

“We are identifying spaces at all animal husbandry hospitals and, according to AWBI (Animal Welfare Board of India) guidelines, shelters will be developed there. Depending on the space, they could house 100, 200 or even 500 dogs,” a senior MCD official said.

This follows Tuesday’s SC directions dismissing pleas challenging the SOP, which included that stray dogs picked up from public places should not be released back into the same area after sterilisation. While the court observed that while people have the right to live with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution without fear of dog attacks, it also said that the situation would not have reached “alarming proportions” had states and Union Territories implemented the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules properly from the outset.

Officials maintained that they had already begun identifying land after the court’s initial directions last August, ordering authorities in Delhi-NCR to relocate all stray dogs from the streets to dedicated shelters.

Among the shelters that had been planned was a 2.5-acre shelter in Dwarka’s Sector 29 for aggressive dogs. Also, ABC facilities at Bijwasan and Bella Road, with 14 and 40 kennels, respectively, are to be expanded, officials said. However, work on these facilities are still yet to be built in full swing, they added.

Officials said the Dwarka Sector 29 project, which is expected to accommodate around 2,000 dogs, has received budgetary approval and tenders are likely to be floated soon. “Work is likely to be completed in the next 5-6 months… This will be the first permanent dog shelter in the city and will also house aggressive dogs,” an official said.

Story continues below this ad

The official added that work has also started on enhancing the capacity of ABC centres at Bijwasan and Bella road. “While the former will be expanded within a month, the latter will take time,” the official claimed, adding that the MCD is looking for CSR initiatives to accelerate the process.

But even existing infrastructure is under strain. Among the 20 ABC centres earlier operated by 13 NGOs, seven have remained shut since October over non-compliance with AWBI norms, officials said. “This has slowed vaccination rates. Earlier, around 11,500 vaccinations were being carried out every month. Now, the number has dropped to about 8,500,” an official said.

Officials said complaints regarding aggressive dogs will be handled by keeping the animal under observation for around 10 days.

Animal caregivers, meanwhile, cautioned against the rushed implementation of the SC directions. “A good thing is that the court has not expanded the order and has upheld the ABC guidelines. But authorities also need to understand why dogs bite and ensure the capture process remains humane,” said Ashima Sharma, an animal caregiver based in Delhi.