Friday, Oct 07, 2022

After stock market loss, man ‘stabs parents’, 1 dead

The deceased has been identified as Swarnajeet Singh. His wife, Ajinder Kaur (60), is hospitalised. Police said they have apprehended the son, aged 34.

Police said Singh, who ran a tent business, had given money to his son on previous occasions but refused to do so on Friday.

A 65-year-old businessman was killed and his wife stabbed, allegedly by their son, who had demanded money following losses in the stock market but was turned down.

Police said Singh, who ran a tent business, had given money to his son on previous occasions but refused to do so on Friday.

“The accused had lost more than Rs 7 lakh in the share market and was demanding money from his parents. When they didn’t (give him the money), he attacked them,” said DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal.

The incident took place around 2 am when the couple were sleeping.

“We were told that an elderly couple had been stabbed and were admitted to DDU hospital. They had received severe injuries. Singh was declared dead on arrival at the hospital while his wife was shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a critical condition. She is undergoing treatment now,” said DCP Bansal.

Police said the accused also used to help his father with the tent business.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 01:50:27 am
