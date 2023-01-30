scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
After state executive, BJP Delhi district meetings to begin this week

This will be followed by more meetings down to the booth level. The BJP will assess MCD results and the way forward for the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly elections.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur at the BJP state executive meet. (Express/sourced)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s district level meetings, where the contours of a significant public outreach programme for the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to be discussed, will take place this week, according to sources.

The BJP’s two-day State Executive meeting, where Union Minister Anurag Thakur urged party cadre to pledge to ‘uproot and throw out’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from politics, concluded on Saturday and will now be followed by a series of others down to the local level.

The party’s outreach will be calibrated according to its performance in wards falling under a particular district and these will be followed by mandal or local cluster-level meetings.

Amid several other senior party leaders, Thakur had asked party members to “expose” the failures of the AAP government in Delhi and take the achievements of the BJP dispensation at the Centre to citizens’ doorstep to ensure the BJP’s political conquest in both the 2024 and 2025 polls.

Sources said the BJP, which could secure just 104 of the 250 civic wards in the MCD elections, will now start chalking out public outreach programmes similar to its yearlong campaign in the city’s slum clusters and unauthorised colonies in the run-up to the municipal polls. The BJP had pitched the achievements of the Centre against the AAP government’s alleged failures then.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 09:12 IST
