After ‘stabbing’ girl, man dies in cylinder blast at home

An alleged attacker died in a suspected cylinder blast at his Delhi home on Friday, hours after critically injuring a teenage girl in a stabbing incident.

Hours after a teenage girl, a minor, was critically injured in a reported incident of stabbing on Friday, the alleged attacker died in a suspected cylinder blast at his home in Delhi’s Seemapuri, police said.

“A PCR call was received at Seemapuri police station at 5.33 pm regarding a girl being stabbed and lying unconscious near Ravidas Mandir Wali Gali in Old Seemapuri. A police team immediately rushed to the spot, where it was found that the injured had already been shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by local residents,” DCP (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said.

“Another PCR call was received by the same police station regarding a cylinder blast at a house in New Seemapuri. Police teams reached the spot and found that a 24-year-old man, identified as Jatin, had died in the blast. He was alone in the house at the time,” he added.