After ‘stabbing’ girl, man dies in cylinder blast at home

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Hours after a teenage girl, a minor, was critically injured in a reported incident of stabbing on Friday, the alleged attacker died in a suspected cylinder blast at his home in Delhi’s Seemapuri, police said.
“A PCR call was received at Seemapuri police station at 5.33 pm regarding a girl being stabbed and lying unconscious near Ravidas Mandir Wali Gali in Old Seemapuri. A police team immediately rushed to the spot, where it was found that the injured had already been shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by local residents,” DCP (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said.
“Another PCR call was received by the same police station regarding a cylinder blast at a house in New Seemapuri. Police teams reached the spot and found that a 24-year-old man, identified as Jatin, had died in the blast. He was alone in the house at the time,” he added.
Police suspect that Jatin, who was friends with the girl, had attacked her. “Preliminary investigation suggests that after attacking the victim, he returned home and ignited a gas cylinder, leading to the blast and his death,” the DCP said.
Jatin was shifted to GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His remains have been preserved for postmortem examination, the DCP said.
Police said that they Jatin attempted to murder the girl and then died by suicide, as a lighter was found on him.
Police said they are investigating whether the pair were in a relationship. “The girl has sustained multiple stab injuries and is yet to record a statement,” an officer said. A case under Section 109(1) [attempt to murder] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.
Jatin worked as a delivery boy and lived with his mother, who works as a domestic help, said police.
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