After South Delhi B&B fire, 124 properties sealed in drive against illegal constructions

The drive comes in the wake of a fire at Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast (B&B) in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, which claimed 22 lives.

As part of a citywide drive against illegal and unauthorised structures in the Capital, the District Level Committee of the Delhi government sealed 124 properties on Saturday, officials said. The drive comes in the wake of a fire at Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast (B&B) in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, which claimed 22 lives.

On Saturday, notices were issued to violators after inspections were carried out at 10 sites each in North District and East District, officials said. While 21 sites were inspected in the West District, the number stood at 13 in the South-West District and 10 in the Central District (North), they added.

“During inspections of 30 sites in South District, 11 premises were sealed while show-cause notices were issued in 19 cases,” said officials.