After South Delhi B&B fire, 124 properties sealed in drive against illegal constructions

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As part of a citywide drive against illegal and unauthorised structures in the Capital, the District Level Committee of the Delhi government sealed 124 properties on Saturday, officials said. The drive comes in the wake of a fire at Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast (B&B) in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, which claimed 22 lives.
On Saturday, notices were issued to violators after inspections were carried out at 10 sites each in North District and East District, officials said. While 21 sites were inspected in the West District, the number stood at 13 in the South-West District and 10 in the Central District (North), they added.
“During inspections of 30 sites in South District, 11 premises were sealed while show-cause notices were issued in 19 cases,” said officials.
In the North-West District, three unauthorised buildings were demolished for violating building by-laws. “No violations were found during inspections in the South-East District,” said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.
In a separate drive against illegal constructions that began on Monday, MCD officials said demolition action had been carried out against 94 properties and 114 properties were sealed between June 1 and June 6. This drive, however, was triggered by a building collapse at Saidulajab near Saket Metro station on May 30 that claimed six lives. As per MCD officials, 84 show-cause notices were issued in cases of unauthorised construction, sealing notices were sent to 41 properties, and 33 demolition orders were also issued.
“Delhi Government is not limiting itself to enforcement action but is also working in action mode on long-term solutions to the problem. She has directed officials to explore the possibility of developing a third-party insurance system for buildings, guest houses, nursing homes, and other public-use structures that witness large public footfall,” said the CMO.
According to officials, stringent action will be taken if serious violations of approved building plans are detected, including removing the concerned architect from the panel and blacklisting them with immediate effect.
Further, DDA’s Flying Squad and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been asked to intensify the identification and removal of encroachment and illegal construction across the city, officials added.
On June 3, a day after the blaze at the B&B, the Delhi government constituted 13 district-level and 39 sub-division-level committees to conduct a citywide survey of all buildings with six storeys (ground plus five floors) and above, including hospitals and nursing homes, to determine whether they are violating fire safety norms. Officers said the preliminary inspection of the B&B had allegedly uncovered multiple violations, including the lack of a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).
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