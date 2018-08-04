After Shahberi collapse: 114 illegal buildings in Noida to be razed

Following the July 17 incident, 1,757 structures have been identified as being on ‘legally shaky ground’. Following the July 17 incident, 1,757 structures have been identified as being on ‘legally shaky ground’.

In a crackdown on unauthorised construction after the collapse of two buildings in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village, the Noida authority has identified 114 illegal buildings for demolition. Many more buildings have been placed under scrutiny, said officials.

At the end of a two-week long preliminary survey — prompted by the July 17 Shahberi incident in which nine people died — the authority has identified a total of 1,757 structures in the area as being on “legally shaky ground.” A majority of these are residential buildings.

Of these, 114 are unauthorised multi-storey buildings which have been constructed on land that has already been notified and acquired by the authority.

“These buildings are outrightly illegal and there will be no compromise regarding their fate. These will be demolished. We have already evacuated four such buildings in Raipur village and filed FIRs against the owners. Further, 50 buildings have already been sealed and the owners of 60 other such buildings have already been given notices,” said Rakesh Kumar Mishra, additional CEO of the authority.

Apart from this, 56 buildings have been identified as unsafe. Action has already been initiated against a number of these — with 10 structures in Garhi Chaukhandi already demolished; FIRs filed against the owners of 17 such ‘unsafe’ buildings in Nithari; and three buildings sealed.

“These buildings have been identified as unsafe after a surface-level inspection by junior engineers. A committee — comprising a member of the planning department, a project engineer, a structural engineer and a member of RITES Limited — will be constituted to conduct a technical check of these buildings. If found hazardous after this test, these too will be demolished,” said Mishra.

Officials said 261 multi-storey buildings have been found to be constructed on land notified for future development, but not yet acquired by the authority. On Abadi village land, 1,326 buildings with more than three storeys have been identified.

“According to our building bylaws, the vertical limit for such buildings is three storeys. But we have never really been able to enforce that. The limit exists because of pressure on the narrow lanes, and limited water and sewerage facilities in these areas. A decision has to be reached regarding what action should be taken against these buildings,” said an authority official.

