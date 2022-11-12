scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

After scuffle in JNU, police lodge cross-FIRs

The JNU administration had earlier said that campus security had been alerted to prevent further violence, while the situation was currently peaceful.

Another senior officer had earlier confirmed that the matter had originated after a personal dispute escalated, and that no political student groups were involved. (File Photo)

A day after JNU students were injured in a scuffle inside the campus over a personal issue, two FIRS have been registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station.

The JNU administration had earlier said that campus security had been alerted to prevent further violence, while the situation was currently peaceful.

The FIRs were filed by two JNU students. Both cases were filed under IPC sections 323 (voluntary hurt) 324 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention).

On Thursday, Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), had said, “A PCR call was made around 5 pm about the students fighting near Narmada Hostel. We found that the fight was over a personal matter…”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda PatiyaPremium
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda Patiya
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...
More from Delhi

Another senior officer had earlier confirmed that the matter had originated after a personal dispute escalated, and that no political student groups were involved.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 05:13:17 am
Next Story

The 2022 World Cup’s message: Indian cricket needs a T20 reboot

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement