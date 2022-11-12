After scuffle in JNU, police lodge cross-FIRs

A day after JNU students were injured in a scuffle inside the campus over a personal issue, two FIRS have been registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station.

The JNU administration had earlier said that campus security had been alerted to prevent further violence, while the situation was currently peaceful.

The FIRs were filed by two JNU students. Both cases were filed under IPC sections 323 (voluntary hurt) 324 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention).

On Thursday, Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), had said, “A PCR call was made around 5 pm about the students fighting near Narmada Hostel. We found that the fight was over a personal matter…”

Another senior officer had earlier confirmed that the matter had originated after a personal dispute escalated, and that no political student groups were involved.