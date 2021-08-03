After SC stay on NGT order, Delhi parks to once again host marriages, functions

Marriage, cultural, commercial and other functions were stopped in at least 129 parks, including Ramleela Maidan, in February this year after the NGT order. (Express file photo by Abhinav Saha)

A day after the Supreme Court stayed a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order prohibiting use of Delhi parks for marriages, social and commercial purposes, the municipal corporations said they will once again allow the parks to be used. However, according to the court order, a park cannot be used for more than 10 days in a month.

Former mayor of South MCD and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) member Narendra Chawala said bookings were stopped in parks but will now be started. “People from middle class backgrounds do not have options but to hold functions at parks as the hotels are costly. We welcome the decision. If residents had to block roads to hold functions as an alternate option, it would have created traffic, sound pollution and other problems,” Chawala said.

He added the corporation staff will ensure greenery is not damaged and the money earned from such bookings will also be spent on the upkeep of the parks and increasing green cover.

Prominent parks like the ones in Kotla Mubarakapur, Malviya Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Dwarka Sector-13, D block Janakpuri, Defence Colony, Sarita Vihar among several others are such where programmes and functions could be held.

The corporation charges Rs 50,000 for booking Ramleela and in other parks, it varies from Rs 5,000 to 50,000 depending upon the size.

“The three MCDs earn around Rs 3 crore annually from these bookings,” said a senior official of North MCD.

Marriage, cultural, commercial and other functions were stopped in at least 129 parks, including Ramleela Maidan, in February this year after the NGT order.

The NGT had directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to ensure that no park is used for holding any social, cultural, commercial and marriage or other functions in the national capital.

It had referred to the Delhi High Court order prohibiting the use of parks and said the DDA and the civic bodies will be held accountable for the violation.