After SC rap, Delhi police to set up yard in each district for seized vehicles

To decongest police stations of seized vehicles, Delhi Police has decided to set up a dedicated yard for seized vehicles in every police district. On Monday, the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi Police, ordering them to formulate a policy to decongest police stations.

On Wednesday, a committee comprising special commissioners, joint commissioners, two DCPs of legal cell and IGI airport convened a meeting to draw a roadmap on arranging dedicated areas of land in every district to keep the seized vehicles. Police sources said the officers also discussed providing more land in some districts that see a high number of cases.

Delhi has 14 police districts, with at least 12 police stations in each. Every police station has at least one ‘malkhana’ — a room or place to keep seized property.

Since there are no separate places for impounded vehicles, they are usually found lying in or outside the stations.

Some districts do have separate junkyards, but they are not properly structured. “We want a dedicated yard in every district that could run in a structured way,” said a police officer. As of now, the south, west and outer districts have a separate yard for seized vehicles.

On an average, 150 two-wheelers and 100 big vehicles are impounded every month in each district in the city. A Station House Officer (SHO), who did not wish to be named, said, “Due to long court hearings, many vehicles get sent to police stations, and later their owners refuse to take them back. The procedure of auctioning unclaimed vehicles further delays their removal.”

On Monday, the SC asked the Delhi Police chief, “There is junk lying outside your own police station in Nizamuddin… Inside the police station there is congestion. What do you propose to do and why has it not been done earlier?”

