After Saket building collapse in Delhi, MCD crackdown against illegal construction

Two days after a building collapse in Saidulajab area near the Saket Metro station in South Delhi killed six people, including five medical and engineering graduates, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched a crackdown on Monday against illegal constructions and issued notices to owners of six buildings in the vicinity, said officials.

The Indian Express reported on Monday that the Delhi Police on two occasions in March had flagged ongoing illegal construction atop the four-storey building, which crashed on May 30. More than a dozen people — mostly medical and engineering graduates — were present inside a canteen adjacent to it, which was crushed in the collapse. Six of them died.

Also read | Saket building collapse: Police had flagged illegal construction to MCD in March

Even as construction of only three floors plus stilt parking is allowed, as per officials, a large number of buildings — like the one that collapsed — are allegedly flouting the norms in the neighbourhood, which is home to a large number of students preparing for various competitive exams.

Sources told The Indian Express that letters were sent to MCD regarding 200 to 300 such illegal structures by Mehrauli police station to MCD, BSES, and Delhi Jal Board in the Mehrauli-Chattarpur belt in the last three months.

A senior MCD official said, “We’ll analyse what action has been taken against these units. At some places, notices may have been issued, some units may have been sealed, and at some places demolitions have been carried out.”

Close to the site of the incident stands another abandoned structure of five floors, which was also sealed by

the MCD.

“After it was sealed, authorities just scrapped some part of its porch and then removed the seal. It should have been razed completely,” said a source on the condition of anonymity.

Multiple commercial and residential buildings in the neighbourhood are allegedly flouting norms. Apart from underground libraries, which have been operating in alleged violation of rules, students say rampant illegal construction has been ongoing in the area.

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“Almost every building here is like that. Fire safety norms are not being followed. Underground libraries have no ventilation. Last year, a blaze broke out in one such library. But no action was taken,” said a friend of one of the deceased, preparing for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

A student, who witnessed the collapse last week, said, “Imagine the toll if this incident had happened that day. Workers were involved in the construction at the building that came crashing down…there were students involved in the co-working space,” he said.

Admitting that illegal construction has been rampant, another MCD official said, “Around a 100-300 m area located in the vicinity of Rai Pithora Fort was initially unoccupied… nobody used to take care of it… then people either encroached on it or made unauthorised constructions here.”

On the alleged violation by the building that crashed, the MCD officer said, “The engineer concerned did not give us information earlier, and after the building collapsed, a report was sought. In the report, he had mentioned that he had inspected the building on May 27 but there was no such report handed over to the office on May 27.”