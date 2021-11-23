scorecardresearch
Monday, November 22, 2021
After sacking, UP doctor says will move HC

They needed a scapegoat; they wanted to save their own people. If it was any other person that night, (she/he) would have been persecuted, said Kafeel Khan

Written by Amil Bhatnagar | New Delhi |
November 23, 2021 3:20:40 am
Dr Kafeel Khan (File/Express Photo)

Terminated from service on Nov 11 in connection with deaths of children, allegedly due to oxygen shortage in 2017, paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan of Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and Hospital on Monday said he will move the High Court against the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision.

Addressing the media, Khan said, “The (UP) government has claimed there are four allegations against me. They have upheld three of those and exonerated me in the case of medical negligence…. Even the court has observed that I tried my best to save lives — I will approach the court to overturn the decision (to terminate service).”

Khan countered the allegations made by the UP government, and said: “Please do not think I was targeted merely because I am a Muslim. They needed a scapegoat; they wanted to save their own people. If it was any other person that night, (she/he) would have been persecuted,” Khan said.

