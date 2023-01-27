After ruckus at JNU, JMI, call for screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi at DU

Days after its screening triggered a ruckus at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), a student outfit has announced the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots at Delhi University.

While there was a power blackout during the scheduled screening of ‘India: The Modi Question’ at JNU on Tuesday, several students were detained in relation to it at JMI the next day.

The Bhim Army Student Federation said that it will hold the screening at 5 pm outside the Arts Faculty in DU’s North Campus on Friday which the university administration has denied permission for.

The government had recently directed social media platforms to block links to the documentary with the External Affairs Ministry terming it a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

On Wednesday, the JMI had seen a run-in between CPI(M) student wing Students Federation of India (SFI), students, the university administration and police following the SFI’s plans to organise the screening of the documentary.

This was after JNU witnessed protests over the screening of the same documentary on Tuesday.