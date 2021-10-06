After Rohini shootout, police flag loopholes in court security

THE DELHI Police Tuesday told the High Court that the security of all the district courts in the national capital has been taken over by a specialised unit of the force in the wake of the recent shootout at Rohini district court. It also suggested maximising the use of technology in proceedings, upgradation of security gadgets and segregation of civil and criminal courts to strengthen safety.

The police filed the reply in response to an order passed by the court on September 30 while taking suo motu cognizance of the incident in which gangster Gogi and two assailants were killed inside a courtroom. The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh had asked the police and bar associations to submit their suggestions.

Submitting that the purpose of all visitors must be ascertained, police have suggested maximising the use of technology to reduce physical production of people in the courts. “This Hon’ble Court may be pleased to sensitise the entire judicial set up to maximise the use of technology. The very presence of overcrowding litigants along with other interested and non-interested persons as also such desperate elements, who are on the lookout of creating trouble, will be minimised,” the police said, adding the physical presence or production ought to be resorted to only in extreme and in compelling circumstances.

The police have also said that the ID cards of all lawyers should be checked on entry to the court complexes and only authorised vehicles should be allowed inside after checking with security equipment. It has further suggested the creation of an automated entry system for advocates and court staff using non-clonable smart identity cards. Entry gates for visitors, lawyer and court staff including the police should be segregated to ensure proper access control, the police have recommended.

On the aspect of security gadgets, the court has been told that the existing equipment is outdated and there is a need for high-resolution CCTV cameras and monitors.