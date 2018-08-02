After ‘rescue’ of women, DCW and police at odds

“They are all majors, and not one of them has alleged they were brought here against their will. What complaint do we file, under what section?” said a senior police officer. “They are all majors, and not one of them has alleged they were brought here against their will. What complaint do we file, under what section?” said a senior police officer.

Hours after the Delhi Commission for Women claimed it had “rescued” 39 Nepalese women from a hotel in central district, the women sat confused at Paharganj police station. While DCW chief Swati Maliwal said it was “a case of trafficking, as many were to be sent to Gulf countries”, police maintained they would not file an FIR.

“The women’s statements say they came here on their own, looking for jobs, to meet relatives or to visit the city. They are all majors, and not one of them has alleged they were brought here against their will. What complaint do we file, under what section?” said a senior police officer.

DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “We found 53 women across 18 rooms… 14 refused to accompany us. The rest were taken to the police station, and then a government hospital for medical examination… 21 of them refused to be examined.”

Maliwal stressed that the women be shifted to a shelter home, and that police were refusing to file an FIR. “The women told us about agents who took money with the promise of a job but then disappeared,” she said.

Among the women were a 30-year-old mother of four, who claimed to have come to Delhi six days ago at her own will and refused to go to a shelter, and a 28-year-old who came to the city after an agent “took Rs 1.5 lakh to get her a job in Delhi”.

