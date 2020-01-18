After report card, a guarantee card for future AAP promises

The party had earlier come out with a report card that was distributed among voters during a door-to-door outreach. (File) The party had earlier come out with a report card that was distributed among voters during a door-to-door outreach. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will launch a ‘guarantee card’ ahead of the polls, committing to fulfill all its promises in five years, said party’s Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai Friday.



“By January 23, we will launch the final leg of our election campaign which will begin with the launch of the ‘Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card’ by the CM that will list the major promises for people of Delhi in the next five years… After January 26, we will also present our manifesto. The ‘Guarantee Card’ will also be taken to the people through a door-to-door campaign. We will be visiting and knocking on the doors of 35 lakh households in Delhi once more,” Rai said.

Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi constituency, will file his nomination Monday, which will be followed by a roadshow.

The CM, who held seven townhall meetings earlier this month, will hold eight more between January 23 and 30, Rai said. “He will also hold public interactions, mostly focusing on the Guarantee Card,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal inaugurated the election office of minister Satyendar Jain in Shakur Basti constituency. Jain, who was elected from the area, heads the health, development and home departments.

“This is not his office, this is your office. For the first time in the country, people are appreciating and lauding a government after its tenure of five years, instead of criticising it. Wherever we go and ask people whether we have worked for them, they count our efforts in front of us. I credit the development of the state to the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Asking people to give AAP all 70 seats this time, Kejriwal said, “We have saved money in all welfare projects carried out by us. This is the reason we are providing free water, electricity, bus rides to women, education and healthcare. BJP is claiming that all the subsidy will be waived off by March 31 this year, but I assure you that till Arvind Kejriwal is in Delhi, all these free provisions will continue. It can be revoked if you vote for the opposition,” he said.

