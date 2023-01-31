Another Mughal Garden is rechristened, this time at Delhi University

Delhi University’s Mughal Garden in North Campus was renamed as Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden on Monday.

DU registrar Dr Vikas Gupta told The Indian Express Monday, “We have been planning to rename the garden since last year. As part of the centenary year celebrations, our garden committee has given this recommendation. This was approved by the DU V-C more than 8-10 days ago. It is coincidental that the Mughal Garden’s name (at Rashtrapati Bhavan) has also been changed at the same time.”

The university administration also denied that it was called this. Gupta said, “We checked our records and we did not find the name ‘Mughal garden’…”

However, in the past the university has referred to the garden as the Mughal Garden in its official communications to the press.

An official DU press release from 2022 had stated, “The 64th Annual Flower Show of the University of Delhi, based on the theme ‘Flower diversity and rejuvenation’ was held on 4th March 2022 at the Mughal Garden (opposite the Vice-Regal Lodge), North Campus, University of Delhi.”

Professor Rupam Kapoor, secretary of the Garden Committee, told The Indian Express, “It was not formally christened Mughal Garden, I don’t know where that name cropped up from. Since the last couple of years, we felt it was absurd as it houses a Gautam Buddha statue at the centre; it does not have the design or layout of a Mughal garden either.”

“All the members in the meeting unanimously agreed that Mughal Garden is not the right name for that small garden in front of the vice chancellor’s office,” she added.

Advertisement

The iconic Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan was renamed Amrit Udyan on Saturday. The gardens, designed by British architect Edwin Lutyens, are thrown open to the public once a year. People can visit them from January 31 onwards this year.