After rape and murder of minor girl: Accused with crime history drove cabs in Delhi, ride-hailing firms on police radar

The accused, Bashu Kumar Singh (29), had been working with the three app-based cab platforms. The Indian Express reached out to all three companies for comment, but received no response.

With the cab driver accused in the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in the Capital found to have five criminal cases registered against him in Bihar, the Delhi Police is learnt to have written to three major cab aggregators — Uber, Ola and Rapido — seeking details on his verification process and employment history.

The accused, Bashu Kumar Singh (29), had been working with the three app-based cab platforms. The Indian Express reached out to all three companies for comment, but received no response.

Early Monday morning, Singh allegedly kidnapped a 10-year-old girl sleeping on the pavement, raped and killed her. He was arrested later in the day.