After rain, farm protesters at Tikri make provisions to protect tents

From using sand to building pucca structures, farmers at Tikri are preparing for more rain after showers on Tuesday evening uprooted tents and caused extensive damage to makeshift accommodations.

“It was 7.30 pm when the weather took a turn. Since our tents were completely exposed, we had nowhere to go. The water seeped in and the sheets were blown away. Everyone scrambled to save whatever they could,” said Badal Singh, a farmer from Bathinda.

On Wednesday, about 1.5 km from the main stage, rows of tents along with tractor trolleys could be seen on the Delhi-Rohtak stretch. The

tents on the main road sustained the most damage since they were situated in the open, protesters said.

Farmers could be seen drying wet mattresses on the roads, and taking out soaked clothes, shoes and electrical equipment from the tents. Food kept for the langars and other perishable items were also spoilt.

Hours after the rain though, the highway was bustling with repair work. Trolleys filled with sand, bricks and concrete could be seen making the rounds and some farmers worked on transforming temporary tents into semi-permanent structures.

“For the last two-three days, we have been building a home here. We got hundreds of bamboo sticks and have constructed a hut. We will seal the area underneath with sand to ensure water doesn’t come inside. Another bamboo mesh will be put,” said Gameet Singh, a farmer.

The hut, nearly seven feet high, will be finished in two days. It will serve both as an accommodation and an office for social media work.

“We are getting this built keeping in mind the weather. Farmers are welcome to stay for as long as they like. Since some of us carry some electrical equipment like computers, we will be able to protect that as well. It’s like we have a home here now,” said Anil Malik from the Kisan Social Army.

Some farmers are also putting up iron poles on top which layers of plastic sheets will be put. The raw materials is being brought from from their villages, they said.

“It was momentary trouble but we are absolutely self-reliant. We are helping each other out. We will bring whatever is needed to build a home here. We braved the winter and now it’s time for summer. Till 2024, no one is going from here,” said Jaskaran from Faridkot.