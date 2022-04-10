After price cut, Delhi hospitals unlikely to roll out booster dose today

With the makers of the two most commonly used vaccines in the country’s Covid immunisation drive slashing the cost of precautionary doses, most city hospitals have refrained from opening the drive on Sunday. Both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India on Saturday afternoon announced that the vaccine would be made available to private hospitals at Rs 225, down from Rs 600 for Covishield and Rs 1,200 for Covaxin.

The Centre opened up the vaccination drive for a third precautionary dose for all adults, but only at private centres.

Max healthcare is one of the few hospitals which will begin the drive for precautionary doses in all adults on Sunday at its Gurgaon hospital. Manipal hospital has also stated that the drive will begin at its Dwarka and Gurgaon centres.

With hospitals having procured the vaccines at the previous rates, offering lowered prices from Sunday onwards, they said, would be a challenge. Most hospitals did not want to join the drive on Sunday, still awaiting clarity on the prices to be charged for the doses.

“As of now, we have not received any communication from the authorities or the vaccine makers on the process for receiving and administering precautionary doses to people above the age of 18, or on the new cost. The vaccine stock that we are currently holding was purchased at the previously approved government prices. We will resume the vaccinations as soon as we receive clarifications, hopefully by Monday,” said a statement from Fortis hospital.

Indraprastha Apollo hospital also said they would offer the precautionary doses from Monday. As per sources, confusion persisted till Saturday evening about pricing. The scenario was the same at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, which was looking for clarifications on pricing, and is unlikely to open up the drive on Sunday.

The vaccine manufacturers have said hospitals will be reimbursed for their existing stocks when they place fresh orders. However, hospitals await confirmation from the government.

With fewer people expected, hospitals that are starting the drive on Sunday have decided not to open any additional counters for administering precaution doses. The uptake of precautionary doses has been low among healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people over the age of 60 years for whom it was opened up at government facilities in January.

So far, Delhi has administered 5.22 lakh precautionary doses in total, as per data from the CoWIN website.