After post-surgery death of 18-month-old baby, staff and doctors at Greater Noida’s Yatharth Hospital booked

A day after a one-and-a-half-year-old baby died at Greater Noida’s Yatharth Hospital after plastic surgery to prevent scarring from an injury on her nose, the police on Tuesday booked nursing staff and doctors at the hospital for negligence. Hospital officials, however, denied any negligence on their part and said that the post-mortem report would provide clarity on the cause of death.

The first information report was registered at the Beta-2 police station in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, following a complaint by the baby’s father Satender Yadav. In the FIR, Yadav told the police that he had taken his daughter Ateeksha to the hospital on Sunday night as she had a nose injury. He said that he was advised to opt for plastic surgery as it would prevent the wound from scarring.

According to Yadav, his daughter was fine before the surgery and was anaesthetised and operated upon on Monday afternoon. After the operation, he alleged, she only responded by blinking and moving her lips. Afterward, he said, she was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit. Yadav said that his daughter’s health took a turn for the worse with her lips turning black late Monday evening and alleged that despite informing the nursing staff, the doctor was not called. The FIR adds that his daughter was declared dead at 9.30 pm after the doctor failed to revive her. Yadav also alleged that a machine connected to his daughter did not appear to be functioning properly.

Officials at Yatharth Hospital said they were not aware of the FIR and there had been no negligence on their part. The child passed away due to cardiac arrest and the cause must be ascertained, they added.

According to police officials at the Beta-2 police station, they have received the post-mortem report and viscera samples of the deceased have also been preserved. Based on these, further investigations will be carried out, an official said.

An FIR was registered under sections 270 (malignant act likely to spread disease) and 304a (loss of life due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.