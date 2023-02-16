After police flagged ‘criminal elements’, Delhi shelter home is razed

Around 50 men living in a shelter home near Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminal were left homeless on Wednesday following a demolition drive by Delhi Development Authority. This comes on the heels of a letter by Delhi Police which said the place was being used by criminals and miscreants.

The home shelter was run by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for the homeless, constructed after the Delhi High Court took cognizance in view of an increase in deaths of the homeless in the winter. Police in a letter to DUSIB CEO on February 7 said that at night, it remains full and the occupants often create ruckus after getting drunk, and it is the favourite hideout of history sheeters. “The surroundings are often packed with spilt garbage, leading to epidemic diseases like Dengue, Malaria, etc,” said Esha Pandey, DCP (South East).

However, men living in the shelter said that they have been working as labourers in the nearby construction sites.

25-year-old Anil Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, said he hasn’t been able to earn even Rs 500 per day. “Why would I drink?” He claims he did BA from Shri Vishwanath PG College Kalan Sultanpur, but couldn’t get a job anywhere. “I don’t get work every day, and whatever I earn gets spent on food and shelter. Now, I don’t know where I will live or how I will eat,” says Anil.

50-year-old Amravati’s and her husband Mahendra’s shop was also demolished along with the porta cabin that acted as a shelter home for the homeless.

“We had a small shop that sold tea to travellers and construction workers, but now that the shop is gone, we don’t have a source of income,” said Amravati, who used to earn around Rs 300-400 every day by selling tea and snacks.

She added that her husband is weak after his stomach surgery went wrong, and they were saving money to get the surgery done again.

Sunil Kumar Aledia, executive director at Centre for Holistic Development, an NGO working to provide shelters, said that the demolition is a waste of public money and the shelters could have been rehabilitated. He has filed a petition in the Delhi HC against the demolition drive. “This was the house of poor helpless people which was built with public money and these shelters can be shifted, it can be opened and made at another place, if need arises, shelters have been opened and made at other places like Delhi Gate Yamuna Pusta Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk’s shelter Yamuna Pusta, but the goal was just to demolish this shelter,” he added.