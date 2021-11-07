After pandemic pause, biometric attendance to resume for staff at Delhi University

Delhi University will resume biometric attendance for all its staff from Monday, after having discontinued the system during the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The university’s registrar, Vikas Gupta, has issued a notification in this regard. The biometric attendance system was put on pause since it was a commonly touched surface by multiple people.

The notification states that sanitizers have to be mandatorily placed next to the biometric machines and all staff have been directed to sanitize their hands before and after marking their attendance.

Stating that a physical distance of six feet will have to be maintained by all staff members while marking their attendance, the university administration has also suggested that additional biometric attendance machines may be installed to avoid overcrowding.

It has also directed that, to the extent possible, biometric stations should be installed in an outdoors setting.

However, the notification states that as far as possible, meetings should continue to be held in the form of video-conferencing.