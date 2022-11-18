scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

After pandemic and Taliban takeover, Afghan traders are back at trade fair

IITF India International Trade Fair, afghan traders India International Trade Fair, IITF Pragati Maidan, Afghanistan Taliban takeover, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsAn Afghani trader selling dry fruits at the India International Trade Fair, Thursday. Tashi Tobgyal

When Indian customers buy rugs from Navid, a carpet trader from Kabul who has arrived at Pragati Maidan to set up shop at this year’s India International Trade Fair (IITF), they are amazed to know most carpets they like in Indian homes are actually of Afghani origin.

“Our carpets are made of wool as they keep our homes warm. For us Afghanis, culture and necessity run in the same direction,” he said, while naming the price of a bulky scarlet carpet held up by a customer. “Silk isn’t suitable for us, and our woollen carpets have long durability. Our apparel, dry fruits and carpets are things that help us survive the country’s climate,” he added.

Navid said the purpose of carpeting is different for the two countries. In India, it’s less about maintaining temperature and more about being stylish, he said.

Navid’s is one of the many Afghani stalls that have resurfaced at IITF after an unsteady two years of the pandemic and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The last time he came to Pragati Maidan was in 2019 because the fair didn’t take place in 2020 and business wasn’t great during last year’s lockdowns. Many Afghani traders selling dry fruits, carpets and handicrafts, who were based in India, went back home last year, witnessed the government topple, and were unable to return due to visa restrictions.

“Their businesses couldn’t continue, so many others chose to stay in India,” said Navid. “In the first two months of the regime change, there were many logistical issues with imports and exports, and I had to reroute them through different areas.”

Navid’s trading challenges were shared by others at the fair, including Parvez, a dry-fruits proprietor, who said earlier, goods would be traded by air, but now one flight runs in and out of Kabul each week. “Getting goods through the Pakistan border was expensive, so importing and exporting became more costly, though some routes have reopened,” he said. He came to IITF last year and said this year’s footfall is similar.

After trying to coax a purchase out of a police officer who peered into his mulberry carton, a dry fruits’ proprietor at Noor Khan Abri Ltd agreed that imports have gotten more expensive and tourist flights often helped carry goods for trade. A Delhi-based distributor of Afghani dry fruits, however, said she has not noticed much change in expenses, though transportation and logistics definitely had to be reworked. “But the quality of the dry fruits hasn’t changed at all,” she added.

Zabiullah, another dry fruits trader, who has been coming to the fair for seven years, agreed: “The quality is great and at the same rate that Indians like.”

But he added, “Everything has changed in Kabul. Things have become very difficult for women. Girls can’t go to work… school. The Taliban doesn’t allow them.”

Close to the exit of the stall, the smell of raisins from Kabul, dry figs from Kandahar, and other dry fruits like Munakka, walnuts, cashews and white Mamra almonds from all over Afghanistan flood the visitor’s senses in a flurry of sweetness and sugar. But many customers probably don’t think of the land their imminent purchases grow in, one still nursing sores from very recent wounds.

