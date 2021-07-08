After Noida, police in Delhi file FIR over app where women’s photos were uploaded

The application was created on GitHub, a popular hosting platform with a number of open-source codes. When a user selected the “deal of the day” option on the home screen, it displayed the picture of a woman. (Representational/File)

The Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Unit has registered an FIR against unknown persons after pictures of several Muslim women were uploaded on an app without their consent. This comes a day after the Noida Police had registered a case in the matter.

Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO, said, “We are acting on a complaint received on the National Cyber Crime portal. The complaint is regarding an app called Sulli Deals. A case has been registered against unknown persons under IPC section 354A (sexual harassment) and we are investigating the matter.”

National Commission for Women and Delhi Commission for Women have also sent notices to the Commissioner of Delhi Police and DCP (Cyber Crime) Anyesh Roy in the matter, demanding that action be taken against those who put up the photos of the women.

The application was created on GitHub, a popular hosting platform with a number of open-source codes. When a user selected the “deal of the day” option on the home screen, it displayed the picture of a woman.

The app had posted pictures of several women, including a pilot and journalists, sourced from their social media websites. The women targeted on the app alleged they faced threats, harassment, and ridicule after their pictures had been used without consent.

On Wednesday, an FIR was lodged by Noida Police where the complainant alleged that there were “discussions of solicitation” on the app and she received gangrape threats online.

DCP Biswal said the site where the women’s photos were shared has been pulled down by the company. “We have sent notices to GitHub to share details about the site and the creators,” said police.

On Thursday, NCW tweeted: “NCW has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to CP Delhi for investigation and filing of FIR in the matter. Action taken has to be informed to NCW within 10 days. Copy of the letter has been sent to DCP Cyber Crime.”

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal had also posted about the incident and sent a notice to police. “Issued Notice to Police on a very serious matter of cybercrime where pictures of several Muslim women were displayed online without their consent and termed as ‘Sulli Deal of the day’. FIR should be registered and strong action should be taken,” reads one of her tweets.