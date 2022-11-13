After multiple postponements, Round 3 of DU seat allocations today

After multiple postponements, DU is finally scheduled to declare its third round of seat allotments at 5 pm Sunday. The third list was initially supposed to be declared on November 10, but after two postponements, Delhi University is set to declare it this evening.

In this third round, admissions to all supernumerary seats—including against the Extra-Curricular Activity (ECA) and Sports quotas, and the children or widows of the personnel of the Armed Forces and Kashmiri migrant quotas—will take place along with regular admissions.

Candidates will have till 4:59 pm on November 15 to accept their allocated seat and colleges will have till 4:59 pm on November 16 to process the applications. At 4:59 pm on November 17, the window for candidates to pay their fees will close. After this candidates who have been admitted to regular seats will not be able to upgrade their seats any further.

However, candidates who have been admitted to supernumerary seats and wish to opt for an upgrade can do so on November 18 and 19, and they will be considered for an upgrade in the supernumerary quota only.

DU will declare vacant seats for the first round of ‘spot allocation’. Candidates who have already been admitted cannot participate in the spot allocation round. According to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, the university may announce more spot admissions at later stages if required.