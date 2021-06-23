After monkey’s outing on Blue Line, Delhi Metro to consult forest department

The Delhi Metro will consult the Forest Department to chalk out a plan to tackle incidents such as the recent one of a monkey entering a train coach, the corporation said in a statement.

“The DMRC in consultation with the Forest Department plans to work out a standard operating procedure to deal with such unexpected situations arising out of their entry into Metro premises for passengers’ safety,” the statement said.

Last Saturday, a video clip showing a monkey travelling inside a Metro train on the Blue Line had gone viral. “The monkey snuck into the train at Akshardham Metro station and remained in the system for 3-4 minutes. DMRC staff acted swiftly after getting information, and the train was evacuated at the next station,” DMRC said. Though this was a rare occurrence, there have been instances of passengers spotting monkeys and even snakes in certain Metro stations. Metro authorities have experimented with engaging people who can scare away monkeys by aping a langur’s voice. The New Delhi Municipal Council has also tried out the method in the past to keep monkeys away from the VVIP zone.

“DMRC once again appeals to the general public to inform the train operator/Metro authorities in case of any such incident being noticed, for immediate remedial action,” DMRC chief spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.