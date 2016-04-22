Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
After meeting with students, JNU to ‘unblock’ fellowships

| New Delhi | Published: April 22, 2016 2:52:00 am
JNU row, JNU protest, JNU, JNU admission, admission in JNU, admission in jawaharlal nehru university, JNU admission applications, kanhaiya kumar, JNUSU president kanhaiya kumar, JNU updates, JNU news, india new Jawaharlal Nehru University.
After some JNU students alleged that their fellowships and degrees had been blocked by the university administration for their alleged involvement in the February 9 event on campus, when “anti-India” slogans were allegedly raised, the administration Thursday issued orders to “unblock” them. The decision came after a meeting held between officials and a students’ delegation including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, general secretary Rama Naga, Umar Khalid and DSF Secretary Ishan Anand.

Two students — Shweta Raj and Rama Naga — had alleged that the university had denied them their fellowships on the grounds that they were suspended over the incident. Chintu Kumari, another student, had claimed that the administration withheld her MPhil degree. However, a senior university official said, “There was a technical error which resulted in the glitch… It had nothing to do with the February 9 incident.”

