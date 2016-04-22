After meeting with students, JNU to ‘unblock’ fellowships

Jawaharlal Nehru University. Jawaharlal Nehru University.

After some JNU students alleged that their fellowships and degrees had been blocked by the university administration for their alleged involvement in the February 9 event on campus, when “anti-India” slogans were allegedly raised, the administration Thursday issued orders to “unblock” them. The decision came after a meeting held between officials and a students’ delegation including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, general secretary Rama Naga, Umar Khalid and DSF Secretary Ishan Anand.

Two students — Shweta Raj and Rama Naga — had alleged that the university had denied them their fellowships on the grounds that they were suspended over the incident. Chintu Kumari, another student, had claimed that the administration withheld her MPhil degree. However, a senior university official said, “There was a technical error which resulted in the glitch… It had nothing to do with the February 9 incident.”

WATCH INDIAN EXPRESS VIDEOS HERE

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App