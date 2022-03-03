After liquor, drug retailers in Delhi ask govt to order away discounts on medicines

After the Delhi government ordered liquor vends to stop offering discounts, an association of drug retailers have written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking that similar orders be issued for medicines being sold both online and offline. Citing deep discounts of up to 80 per cent advertised, the association said that it could lead to an influx of substandard or spurious medicines.

The Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance (RDCA) is an association of nearly 14,000 medicine stores in the city and has been vocal against lax regulations for online medicine stores.

The letter to Kejriwal states, “We would like to bring to your kind notice that many online and offline sellers of medicines in Delhi are displaying and advertising heavy unholy and unrealistic discounts ranging from 10% to 80% on medicines. This practice of heavy discounting has a fear of unethical practice and influx of substandard and spurious drugs in the market which in turn can play havoc with the lives of the patients.”

The maximum selling prices of essential medicines are controlled by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) based on the average cost of the medicine across the country. However, it does not place any restrictions on minimum prices or discounts offered.

“These unrestricted discounts do not allow a level playing field for the retailers of medicines in Delhi,” the association wrote in the letter. The association requested that these advertisements on billboards, banners, handbills, and even social media be stopped.