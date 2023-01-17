After L-G nod, mayoral polls to be held on Jan 24

The disrupted and now long-due elections of the mayor, deputy mayor and six Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee members are now set to take place on January 24, with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena giving his nod to convene the next meeting of the MCD House on that day.

The first meeting of the House, where voting for the posts takes place, was held on January 6 but was disrupted within minutes as a scuffle broke out between Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party councillors.

The point of contention was the administration of oath to 10 aldermen, who are nominated by the L-G, before the elected councillors. Councillors came to blows as the presiding officer asked an L-G-nominated alderman to take the oath first, prompting protest from AAP councillors who challenged the decision to allow the alderman, who belonged to the BJP. AAP leaders said that their party’s councillors should have been sworn in first, followed by other elected members, as AAP was in majority in the House. While AAP won 134 out of 250 wards, BJP won 105 and Congress nine.

AAP alleged that the BJP was keen on swearing in the aldermen first to grant them voting rights for the election of the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.

Earlier, MCD officials had sent a proposal to the Delhi government to hold the meeting on January 30. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, wrote to the L-G, requesting that the meeting be held on January 18, 20, 21 or 24.

Stating that the MCD had been functioning without a mayor for eight months, Sisodia said that there should be no further delay in the election.

The polls for the mayoral post will be conducted through a secret ballot. Seven BJP MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs of the AAP and 14 MLAs nominated by the Delhi Assembly speaker will also take part in the elections.