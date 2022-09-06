After killing mother, man kept body for 3 days, used deo to hide stench: Police

After a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother at their Rohini home, police found that he sat in a room with her body for three days, sprinkled Ganga jal on her, and tried to hide the stench with deodorant. On Sunday evening, police said, he allegedly killed himself by slitting his throat.

A PCR call was made by a neighbour around 8 pm, who told police she was informed by his mother’s friend about the incident. Police found the deceased in a pool of blood on the floor while his mother’s decomposing body was in the bathroom.

Senior police officers said the man had received a call from his mother’s friend on Sunday at 7 pm. “When she asked after his mother, he told her that he killed her on Thursday and that the body was inside their house. He then said he was going to commit suicide,” claimed an officer. The friend immediately informed the neighbour and police but he could not be saved, police said.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), said the man left a 77-page note where he ‘confessed’ to his crime and explained why and how he allegedly killed his mother and himself.

On the details of the purported note, an investigating officer said, “He mentioned that since his childhood, he was lonely and had no friends. He also wrote about his father and the problems they had. After his father died, he claimed that his mother wouldn’t give him money. He said both of them were suffering from a ‘disease’.”

The officer said the note also mentions that his mother had “suffered” a lot, and he wanted to “free” her. “He said in the note that he strangled her with a chain, and she died. He then waited for 10-12 minutes and then slit her throat. The reason he did this, he claimed, was because he had read somewhere that the soul won’t be ‘liberated’ (attain salvation) if a person was strangled. To free his mother’s soul, he allegedly slit her neck,” said the officer.

His father, a retired government official, died around 10-11 years ago, and the family was receiving his pension every month.

Advertisement

DCP Tayal said the autopsy has been completed. The family owned two apartments in their locality but the tenants had left during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, friends and neighbours at the locality said the mother-son duo kept to themselves. Their neighbour said, “They had been living here for almost two decades but didn’t connect with the residents. Last night was chaotic. We were all knocking at their door and calling him on his phone. He was declining calls. By the time police came, everything was over.”