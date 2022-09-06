scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

After killing mother, man kept body for 3 days, used deo to hide stench: Police

A PCR call was made by a neighbour around 8 pm, who told police she was informed by his mother’s friend about the incident.

Police found the deceased in a pool of blood on the floor while his mother’s decomposing body was in the bathroom.

After a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother at their Rohini home, police found that he sat in a room with her body for three days, sprinkled Ganga jal on her, and tried to hide the stench with deodorant. On Sunday evening, police said, he allegedly killed himself by slitting his throat.

A PCR call was made by a neighbour around 8 pm, who told police she was informed by his mother’s friend about the incident. Police found the deceased in a pool of blood on the floor while his mother’s decomposing body was in the bathroom.

Senior police officers said the man had received a call from his mother’s friend on Sunday at 7 pm. “When she asked after his mother, he told her that he killed her on Thursday and that the body was inside their house. He then said he was going to commit suicide,” claimed an officer. The friend immediately informed the neighbour and police but he could not be saved, police said.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), said the man left a 77-page note where he ‘confessed’ to his crime and explained why and how he allegedly killed his mother and himself.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

On the details of the purported note, an investigating officer said, “He mentioned that since his childhood, he was lonely and had no friends. He also wrote about his father and the problems they had. After his father died, he claimed that his mother wouldn’t give him money. He said both of them were suffering from a ‘disease’.”

The officer said the note also mentions that his mother had “suffered” a lot, and he wanted to “free” her. “He said in the note that he strangled her with a chain, and she died. He then waited for 10-12 minutes and then slit her throat. The reason he did this, he claimed, was because he had read somewhere that the soul won’t be ‘liberated’ (attain salvation) if a person was strangled. To free his mother’s soul, he allegedly slit her neck,” said the officer.

His father, a retired government official, died around 10-11 years ago, and the family was receiving his pension every month.

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

DCP Tayal said the autopsy has been completed. The family owned two apartments in their locality but the tenants had left during the pandemic.

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, friends and neighbours at the locality said the mother-son duo kept to themselves. Their neighbour said, “They had been living here for almost two decades but didn’t connect with the residents. Last night was chaotic. We were all knocking at their door and calling him on his phone. He was declining calls. By the time police came, everything was over.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:50:15 am
Next Story

To check dropout rate, Mann announces shuttle bus for schoolgoing girls

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement