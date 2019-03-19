After killing 14-yr-old, Delhi teen sent ransom text to her parents: Police

After a 17-year-old boy allegedly murdered a 14-year-old girl at an isolated building on Saturday, he sent a text message from her phone to her parents: “Your daughter has been kidnapped, don’t try to call the police and there is no need to tell anyone. Wait for my next message. Make ready the cash, don’t try to call. There is no need to call anyone.”

The victim’s family claimed that around 7 pm on Saturday, the girl’s father received three such messages, but none mentioned the ransom amount. “It seems the juvenile panicked after allegedly strangling the girl and sent these messages from her phone. He did this either to mislead police or to genuinely get hold of some ransom money,” said DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav.

According to DCP Yadav, the accused’s motive was a grudge from three years ago that he held against the victim, who he said had embarrassed him in tuition class. After losing touch, police claimed the two began talking two months ago, and on March 16, they went for a movie after which the juvenile allegedly killed her.

A police officer said that according to the post-mortem report, “the girl died of a head injury. He allegedly mixed her drink with a sedative, took her to the building and strangled her. When she didn’t die, he allegedly hit her on the head with a stone. The PM report has ruled out sexual assault.”

On the afternoon of March 16, the girl had told her parents she was going for a friend’s birthday and would be home soon. On March 17, her body was found at the isolated building next to a Metro station. The victim’s grandfather said, “Her exam result came out that day and her elder sister messaged her the score, to which she replied: ‘Ok, I will see.’ After that, her phone was switched off for a few hours. Around 7 pm, we got these messages asking for money.”

Police are probing the role of a man who allegedly accompanied the juvenile. “The man is not known to the boy or the victim. He is a homeless drug addict who lives near the isolated building. The juvenile divulged his name during questioning, but he is missing. We have to establish his role before we take any action,” said a police officer.