After Khori, Aravalli forest area next on demolition scanner

After clearing “encroachments” from “forest land” in Khori village, the Faridabad authorities will take similar action against all “illegal structures” built on the Aravalli forest area and on land notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900, in the district.

The announcement was made by Faridabad deputy commissioner Yashpal, Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) commissioner Garima Mittal, DCP (NIT) Anshu Singla, and district forest officer (DFO) Raj Kumar at a press conference Wednesday.

“After taking action against encroachments in Khori, encroachments will now also be removed from the entire land notified under PLPA and in the Aravalli forest area. Four days’ notice will be given to all illegal farmhouses, educational institutions and other construction owners. If they do not remove encroachments, action will be initiated and cost will be recovered from the owner,” said Yashpal.

“The forest department is the nodal department in this matter, and all areas have been notified by the DFO. The district administration had also submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal on this issue last year. A drone survey will be done in the area and, the same way action is taken against illegal structures in Khori, it will be taken against illegal structures in these areas as well,” he said.

According to officials, around 500 hectares of land is encroached out of roughly 5,430 hectares of land in Faridabad identified under the PLPA. “Around 130 to 140 illegal constructions have been identified. Action will be taken against these,” said DFO Kumar.

Mittal added, “Work will be started to remove encroachments from any land notified under PLPA in the MCF area whenever we have the go ahead from the forest department. Every kind of logistical assistance will be provided.”

Meanwhile, in Khori village, the MCF has increased the pace of demolition. With encroachments cleared on the Delhi side, the focus of the civic body has now shifted to the Old Khori area.

“The district administration, municipal corporation and police are working in coordination. We will comply with Supreme Court orders,” said Mittal, adding once work in Khori is done, the MCF will begin a drive to remove encroachments within the city.