After Kejriwal, AAP MLAs visit Rajghat, BJP workers ‘purify’ it with Ganga jal

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs visited Rajghat Thursday to “pray for the failure of the BJP’s Operation Lotus”, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said they have “dirtied a pious place”.

“Our party workers will go today and pour Ganga jal because our father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, always opposed alcohol. By going there today, they should have at least asked for forgiveness and tell (us) how many crores’ worth corruption they have done…,” said the West Delhi MP earlier in the day.

कार्यकर्ताओं ने राजघाट के प्रांगण को गंगा जल छिड़ककर शुद्ध किया। भ्रष्ट दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री ने आज अपने शराबी कदम वहाँ रखकर राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी जी की आत्मा को बड़ा कष्ट पहुँचाया होगा । pic.twitter.com/IYTDsUZn5t — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) August 25, 2022

On AAP’s allegations that 12 of its MLAs have been contacted by leaders in the BJP to break away from it and help topple the Delhi government, Verma said: “The media has also asked us whether their MLAs are being bought, but we have decided to not respond to this. We have a simple question – why the commission on L1 licences was increased from 2% to 12%. This is the biggest corruption in their liquor policy and they have no reply.”

Later in the day, BJP workers went to Rajghat and poured Ganga jal around the place. BJP yuva morcha leader Abhimanyu Tyagi said they did this because the “AAP is earning money through corruption in its liquor (policy) and then trying to save themselves by using bapu. They should have realised that bapu was against alcohol all his life”.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also said Kejriwal is “using the same old script”. “You have to speak about the liquor policy, people want to know your reply. Due to your silence, people understand that you have got the money and are now busy diverting from the issue… You have turned into the descendant of (Nazi politician Joseph) Goebbels, who used to think that if you repeat your lies, it will come true. But now people have become conscious and have taken to the street in protest.”

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, at a protest in RK Ashram, said the AAP has no answer as it knows that their “deceit, by making big promises to the people of Delhi, has been exposed”.