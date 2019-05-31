After Karol Bagh, two more markets to be decongested

With the Karol Bagh decongestion plan garnering positive reviews, the North MCD is now planning to replicate the model in North Delhi’s two busiest markets — Sadar Bazar and Kamla Nagar.

The Karol Bagh project, recently undertaken by the North civic body, included pedestrianisation of Ajmal Khan Road and regularisation of parking and traffic movement. Two roads in the area, Padam Singh Road and Tank Road, have been made one-way to control traffic.

North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi told The Indian Express that they are in talks with Kamla Nagar market associations and a detailed drawing is in the works. A similar plan will be chalked out for Sadar Bazar too, she said.

“It all depends on the availability of off-street parking… we have identified some locations in Sadar Bazar and will start discussions with market associations soon,” Joshi said.

A senior North body official said the plan for the two localities is in the discussion stage, adding that it might not be completely similar to Karol Bagh.

“It will depend on how the markets in these areas respond,” said the official.

Asked about redevelopment work that traders would want to see, president of the market association of Sadar Bazar, Rakesh Yadav, suggested that major stretches be made one-way, encroachments be removed and two multi-level parking sites be constructed.

Yadav added that several traders in the wholesale business are even willing to relocate if they are provided alternate space. “We have shared our suggestions with Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan,” he said.

Delhi’s largest wholesale market, Sadar Bazar has over 15,000 shops and sees a daily footfall of over 50,000. However, lack of adequate parking facilities leads to crawling traffic almost all day.

Kamla Nagar market is a popular shopping and eating hub and also sees heavy traffic, especially during the evening.

A senior North body official said, “There are also plans to see if an e-rickshaw facility can be introduced. This will boost the inflow of customers and encourage people to give up private vehicles.”