After Kanpur accident, UP police advise against travelling in tractor-trolleys

In the wake of the recent accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur in which at least 26 people were killed after a trolley attached to a tractor fell into a pond, the police have launched an initiative across the state, advising people against travelling in such vehicles.

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Anupam Kulshreshtha has instructed police commissioners and superintendents of police across Uttar Pradesh to carry out the initiative, with an emphasis on rural areas. Instructions were also issued to coordinate with the relevant district magistrates, gram pradhans and panchayat secretaries to publicise the danger posed by travelling in tractor-trolleys.

On Saturday, 26 people died when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned near Bhadeuna village of Kanpur district. Forty people were travelling in the vehicle and four were undergoing treatment, officials said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued a statement on Sunday saying that checking would be carried out for 10 days and appealed to citizens not to travel in goods vehicles such as tractor-trolleys and dumpers. An awareness and enforcement campaign will also be carried out over the next few days within the jurisdiction of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the statement added.

The police noted that according to the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, driving a vehicle without a permit or against the conditions of the permit would attract a compounding fine of Rs 10,000.

The incident on Saturday occurred when the villagers were returning after attending the tonsuring ceremony of the tractor’s driver. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken note of the accident.