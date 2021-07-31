After Kala Jathedi, Delhi Police arrest Rajashan gangster Anuradha Chaudhari

Hours after wanted gangster Kala Jathedi was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, the Delhi Police Special Cell said they have now arrested another gangster Anuradha Chaudhari, who operates in Rajasthan.(Screengrab from video)

Hours after wanted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, the Delhi Police Special Cell said they have now arrested another gangster who operates in Rajasthan.

Identified as Anuradha Chaudhari, the gangster is involved in several cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping in Rajasthan. She is the partner of deceased gangster Anandpal Singh, said the police. Singh was killed in a police encounter in 2017 in Churi district.

Gangster Kala Jathedi and his crime in partner Anuradha Chaudhary, a computer application graduate, in police custody. pic.twitter.com/aeDpBsghfz — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) July 31, 2021

DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said, “We have arrested Anuradha along with the wanted gangster Kala Jathedi. Jathedi was arrested from Saharanpur on Friday night”

Kala Jathedi was wanted in several cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. Police said the gangster has been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He has been evading arrest for a long time.

Police said Jathedi is one of the conspirators in the shootout at GTB Hospital in March this year, which was executed to free his associate Kuldeep Fajja from police custody. Fajja was freed but was later killed in a police encounter.

He is also involved in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl and murder incident in which two-time Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar and 15 men have been arrested.