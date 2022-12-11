After joining AAP, Delhi Cong V-P, 2 councillors make U-turn

Hours after they joined AAP Friday, Delhi Congress’s vice-president Ali Mehdi and the two sitting councillors of Mustafabad and Brijpuri wards returned to the party early Saturday.

Posting a video on Twitter and apologising for his move, Mehdi said he had made a “big mistake” by joining AAP. Mehdi apparently returned after protests broke out in Mustafabad and Brijpuri against his decision to switch sides. Senior Congress leaders like Ajay Maken, party social media in-charge Manu Jain, and others had criticised Mehdi and called him a “snake” for crossing over.

Mehdi, along with Sabila Begum from Mustafabad and Naziya Khatoon from Brijpuri, joined AAP Friday evening and were welcomed by MLA Durgesh Pathak. “We decided to join AAP after seeing good work done by Arvind Kejriwal. We want development in our area,” he had said.

He also changed his Twitter bio as “Indian”/MLA Candidate and the profile picture to one of him wearing a yellow kurta. However, after his return, he changed his bio to “Worker of Rahul Gandhi”. In a tweet Saturday, he said: “I don’t want any post. I just want to work for Congress. I made a big mistake and I apologise for it with folded hands and I want to apologise to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and all residents of my area and party workers. I am a worker of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, I was a Congressi and will always remain a Congress worker.” He added that he had also spoken to the councillors and they, too, would soon post a video apologising for joining AAP.

Reacting to Mehdi’s return, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said: “I saw his statement yesterday, he said he wants to develop his area together with Kejriwal. But his party must have called and spoken to him… following which he must have decided to switch (back).”

Meanwhile, DPCC president Anil Kumar accused AAP of misleading a couple of newly elected Congress councillors with false promises and inducements. “They quickly realised Kejriwal’s mischief and reaffirmed their faith in the Congress and its leadership,” he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Pra-veen Shankar Kapoor also said “poaching of councillors before and after MCD polls clearly shows AAP has lost the moral right to speak on party hopping issue…”