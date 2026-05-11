After IndiGo, Akasa Air to start operations from Noida International Airport – check route, timings

Noida International Airport flight services: As the much-awaited flight services from Noida International Airport (NIA) are set to commence on June 15, 2026, airlines are preparing to launch their operations from the new airport. After IndiGo, Akasa Air has announced the launch of its services from the airport on two key routes from June 16.

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Noida International Airport services: Akasa Air to start operations – Route

Akasa Air will operate daily flights from Noida International Airport to Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai. The move is expected to further strengthen air connectivity in the country.

“Effective 16 June 2026, Akasa Air will commence daily direct flights connecting Noida International Airport with Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai, strengthening access to the National Capital Region (NCR) while linking it with two of India’s most dynamic economic centres,” the airline said in a statement. Currently, it operates 188 weekly flights from NCR Region.