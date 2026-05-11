After IndiGo, Akasa Air to start operations from Noida International Airport – check route, timings

Noida International Airport flight services: As the much-awaited flight services from Noida International Airport (NIA) are set to commence on June 15, 2026, airlines are preparing to launch their operations from the new airport. After IndiGo, Akasa Air has announced the launch of its services from the airport on two key routes from June 16.
Noida International Airport services: Akasa Air to start operations – Route
Akasa Air will operate daily flights from Noida International Airport to Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai. The move is expected to further strengthen air connectivity in the country.
“Effective 16 June 2026, Akasa Air will commence daily direct flights connecting Noida International Airport with Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai, strengthening access to the National Capital Region (NCR) while linking it with two of India’s most dynamic economic centres,” the airline said in a statement. Currently, it operates 188 weekly flights from NCR Region.
Akasa Air to start service from Noida International Airport – How to book ticket
The ticket bookings for flights from Noida International Airport to Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai are now open and can be made through Akasa Air’s website (www.akasaair.com), its Android and iOS apps, as well as other online travel portals.
“The airline will continue to progressively strengthen its network from Noida International Airport, expanding both domestic and international connectivity over time.
Akasa Air will also operate a state-of-the-art MRO facility within the airport premises, offering advanced MRO services, supporting a broad spectrum of aircraft maintenance activities and ensuring high standards of operational efficiency and safety,” it added.
Akasa flight timings at Noida International Airport
Akasa Air: Flight Schedule from Noida International Airport
Commences 16 June 2026 | All flights daily & non-stop
In March, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the Aerodrome License to YIAPL for the Noida International Airport. The airport has been licensed under the Public Use category for all-weather operations.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More