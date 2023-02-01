scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
After IIT-Delhi student’s death while crossing the road, push by university to open the subway

IIT-D had requested PWD to open the subway 24x7
Weeks after an IIT student died in a car accident while crossing the road, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to open the subway round the clock to provide safe crossing for students following the request of IIT Delhi.

The subway situated between the IIT gate 1 and the SDA market remains shut after 10 pm, forcing the students to cross the busy road. All subways in Delhi are open to the public from 6 am to 10 pm.

However, following the death of an IIT Delhi PhD scholar, the institute requested the PWD to open the subway round the clock.

“The security of IIT requested us to open the subway all night as students often go to the SDA market. Due to anti-social elements, we close all subways at night. But here, the student movement is frequent even till 2-3 am.The security team assured us they will deploy a security guard inside the subway to ensure students’ safety. So, we have given permission but other subways will stay closed after 10 pm,” said a senior PWD official.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 05:30 IST
