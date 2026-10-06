After HC rap over depleting water table, Gurugram plans borewell phase-out

The HC in ongoing proceedings concerning the city's shrinking groundwater reserves had directed the Monday's meeting.

Following scrutiny from the Punjab and Haryana High Court over the rapid depletion of groundwater and unchecked extraction across the district, Gurugram authorities on Monday drew up an action plan directing government departments to gradually discontinue the use of borewells and push industrial units to switch to tertiary-treated wastewater for operational needs.

At a high-level review meeting chaired by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Chief Executive Officer P C Meena on Monday, departments currently reliant on groundwater were instructed to identify alternative supply channels and phase-out tube wells, officials said.

“All concerned agencies have been given a deadline of October 6 to submit detailed roadmaps outlining measures to cut extraction and scale up rainwater recharge. The district administration was also tasked with framing a comprehensive enforcement strategy to identify and seal unauthorised borewells across the city” GMDA spokesperson Neha Sharma said.