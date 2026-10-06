After HC rap over depleting water table, Gurugram plans borewell phase-out

Following scrutiny from the Punjab and Haryana High Court over the rapid depletion of groundwater and unchecked extraction across the district, Gurugram authorities on Monday drew up an action plan directing government departments to gradually discontinue the use of borewells and push industrial units to switch to tertiary-treated wastewater for operational needs.
At a high-level review meeting chaired by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Chief Executive Officer P C Meena on Monday, departments currently reliant on groundwater were instructed to identify alternative supply channels and phase-out tube wells, officials said.
“All concerned agencies have been given a deadline of October 6 to submit detailed roadmaps outlining measures to cut extraction and scale up rainwater recharge. The district administration was also tasked with framing a comprehensive enforcement strategy to identify and seal unauthorised borewells across the city” GMDA spokesperson Neha Sharma said.
Addressing the meeting, Meena highlighted the need to replace fresh groundwater usage with tertiary-treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants (STPs). Currently, the GMDA supplies 10 million litres per day (MLD) of treated effluent to the textile industry. Now, authorities plan to bring other industrial clusters under the treated water distribution network.
“To ensure accountability at the local level, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) was directed to monitor the functioning of captive STPs in group housing societies to ensure compliance with discharge standards. Directives were also issued to mandate separate electricity connections for these treatment plants and strictly enforce the zero-liquid discharge policy in residential complexes”, Sharma added.
The meeting saw authorities resolve to shift focus toward retaining rainwater within the urban catchment rather than allowing run-off to discharge into storm-water drains, officials said. This strategy includes reviving water bodies facing degradation, clearing encroachments, lowering green-belt levels to trap surface run-off, and converting designated neighborhood parks into bioswales.
The HC in ongoing proceedings concerning the city’s shrinking groundwater reserves had directed the Monday’s meeting. It had said it expects the authorities to examine the issues and to suggest appropriate measures to tackle the “worsening situation of ground water in Gurugram”, noting that if the situation continues unabated then “the future generation would have to face disastrous consequences.”
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In an effort to refill underground water supplies, the GMDA, in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is also carrying out a feasibility study to construct a large underground rainwater retention reservoir beneath the football ground at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in the city, officials said.
“On the recharge front, the GMDA has rolled out five advanced scientific harvesting structures designed in collaboration with IIT Delhi. Three structures, at Sectors 31 and 39, and at AIT Park in Sector 55, have been commissioned, while work on a fourth at Rezangla Chowk is underway”, Sharma explained.
Prof Anshuman from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), who attended the meeting, endorsed the system as an effective mechanism to halt aquifer depletion.
In parallel, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is also collaborating with IIT Gandhinagar to install water injection well systems. A water injection well system is a deep shaft that pushes treated water deep underground to maintain reservoir pressure, or safely dispose of wastewater.
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Meanwhile, according to the Haryana Water Resources Authority, rejuvenation work on 142 ponds has been planned across the district, of which 68 have been completed and 74 are in progress, alongside 21 ponds revived under rural employment schemes. Within municipal limits, 32 water bodies have been restored and work on 21 others is underway in the city, officials said.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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