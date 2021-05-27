After Delhi HC rap, MCDs take steps to tackle mosquito menace

After the rise in cases of mosquito-borne diseases and a rap from the Delhi High Court, the municipal corporations have intensified their efforts to tackle the menace. All health workers diverted to other tasks will be brought back to anti-mosquito operations, the civic bodies said.

Mayor of North MCD Jai Prakash said all district breeding checkers (DBC) who have been diverted to tasks like house surveys or other works of MCDs would be asked to get back to anti-mosquito operations.

“A four-phase programme which includes generating awareness and spraying, followed by using Gambusia fish that feed voraciously on mosquito larvae, will be done. Actions would also be intensified for checking breeding of mosquitoes,” he said.

South MCD’s Public Health Department has also issued nearly 1,800 legal notices and challans against households and commercial units for mosquito breeding at their premises. “The department may recommend taking penal action under Section 269 of the IPC against households and commercial units after repeated reports of mosquito breeding,” said a senior official of South MCD.

The Delhi High Court had on Monday taken suo moto cognizance of mosquito infestation in the national capital and initiated a public interest litigation on the issue.

While issuing a notice to the government and municipal bodies, the court asked them to inform it in a status report by Thursday on the steps being taken to deal with the issue.

According to the report released on Monday by the South MCD, the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases for the national capital, 25 cases of dengue have been recorded till May 22 this year, the highest in the January-May period since 2013. Eight cases of malaria and four of chikungunya were also registered during the same period, the report stated.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported in Delhi between July and November. The period may stretch till mid-December.

While no cases were recorded in January, two were recorded in February, five in March, 10 in April and eight in May, it said.