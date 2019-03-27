After HC intervention, Delhi set to get first narco test facility

Two months after the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure over Delhi not having a single facility to conduct narco analysis tests despite being the capital of the country, the Delhi government Tuesday told the court that they have procured a brain mapping machine.

A bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli was informed by Delhi government’s standing counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra that the “brain fingerprint system was received by FSL (Rohini) in the first week of March from the USA”. Mehra, however, expressed his doubt over its installation at the FSL building because of renovation, and sought that PWD be directed to make necessary arrangements.

Following which, the bench gave 45 days to the PWD to make space and install the system.

The need for a brain mapping system was realised during the investigation in the case of a four-year-old boy, who had gone missing on August 4, 2018. Police suspected a juvenile, who had allegedly told police that the boy’s body could be recovered from the Yamuna. However, the boy could not be found, the court documents stated.

While hearing a status report seeking the consent of the juvenile’s mother and sister for a narco test, the HC was informed that the aforesaid people would have to travel to Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, due to lack of the required facility with the FSL. “We are surprised to hear the submission. Delhi, being the capital of the country, we would have expected that at least one such facility would be available with FSL, Rohini,” the bench had said on January 1, 2019.

FSL Director Deepa Verma told The Indian Express: “The technology would help visualise the suspect’s brain response, which will further be analysed by a team of psychologists. We have already introduced the Layered Voice Analysis Technology to modernise the truth detection facility with the Forensic Psychology division”.