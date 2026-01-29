After Gurgaon, eight Delhi schools now get bomb threats

Officials said Bomb Disposal Squads, Bomb Disposal Teams, Delhi Fire Services tenders were all rushed to the spot. (File Photo)

Eight prominent private schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Thursday morning, prompting emergency evacuation of the campuses and searches by security agencies, the Delhi Police.

This comes a day after eight schools in Gurgaon and the Dwarka court in Delhi received similar threats — which were later declared a hoax.

In Delhi, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya (SPV), Loreto School in Delhi Cantonment, two branches of Mount Carmel School in Dwarka Sector 23 and Anand Niketan, Don Bosco School in CR Park, Air Force Bal Bharati School on Lodhi Road, Birla Vidya Niketan and Amity School received threat mails between 8.15 am and 9.30 am.