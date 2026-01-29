After Gurgaon, eight Delhi schools now get bomb threats

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Eight prominent private schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Thursday morning, prompting emergency evacuation of the campuses and searches by security agencies, the Delhi Police.
This comes a day after eight schools in Gurgaon and the Dwarka court in Delhi received similar threats — which were later declared a hoax.
In Delhi, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya (SPV), Loreto School in Delhi Cantonment, two branches of Mount Carmel School in Dwarka Sector 23 and Anand Niketan, Don Bosco School in CR Park, Air Force Bal Bharati School on Lodhi Road, Birla Vidya Niketan and Amity School received threat mails between 8.15 am and 9.30 am.
Officials said Bomb Disposal Squads, Bomb Disposal Teams, Delhi Fire Services tenders were all rushed to the spot.
As per a statement from SPV, the bomb threat was declared a hoax by the Delhi Police.
“This morning, the school received a security threat. As a precautionary measure, the authorities were immediately informed and the bomb squad conducted a thorough inspection of the entire campus. We are relieved to inform you that the premises has been declared completely safe for use. Classes will continue as usual today.”
Police officers said the threat at Mount Carmel in Dwarka has also been declared a hoax. “No suspicious items have been found in most of the schools; cyber crime teams are tracking the source of the e-mails,” a police officer said.
At least eight private schools in Gurgaon received bomb threats on Wednesday morning. Sources had said SDRF teams were roped in for the searches at the schools including Kunskapsskolan at DLF Phase 1, Lancers International School at Sector 53, Heritage Xperiential Learning School at Sector 64, and Pathways World School at Badshahpur.
These incidents come amid a pattern of similar hoax threats reported in parts of the NCR over the past three years.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India's economy is expected to grow between 6.8% and 7.2% in the upcoming fiscal year, with a slowdown from the current year's projection of 7.4%. The government's economic survey emphasizes the need for domestic growth and buffers in a volatile global environment.