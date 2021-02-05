After govt order, DTC withdraws buses hired by security forces

Over 40 buses were damaged during the January 26 violence during the farmers’ tractor march. (File/Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

A day after Delhi Transport Corporation passed orders to withdraw buses deployed on special hire to Delhi Police, CISF and BSF, over 60% had returned to the depots by Thursday afternoon.

Delhi government has also asked DTC to take permission from the government before providing buses on hire.

“It has been decided by the competent authority to withdraw all buses deployed on special hire with immediate effect. It is, therefore, requested to relieve buses immediately and any further requisition of buses shall be considered after the approval of the competent authority,” a communication sent by DTC officials to bus depot managers said.

There are over 570 buses on special hire, of which 360 had returned to depots by 3 pm Thursday. At Singhu border, however, buses were stationed till Thursday evening.

While the buses are hired to transport personnel, they are also used to block roads.

Deputy Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, “For the maintenance of public order, whenever a police arrangement is made, the force needs to be moved to designated places of deployment. Delhi Transport Corporation has been providing buses for decades. So we expect continued cooperation from them and have requested them to send a fleet of buses for duty.”

The Delhi BJP leadership, including Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, state party chief Adesh Gupta and all seven MPs, meanwhile, said that the AAP government was withdrawing DTC buses for political gains.

Union minister Vardhan tweeted, “Neither rule, nor commitment, just adjustment. By withdrawing buses, Kejriwal ji has made it clear that he can go to any extent for political benefits in Punjab. This dictatorial attitude is condemnable.”

The Delhi government did not respond to questions seeking comment.

The farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders since November.