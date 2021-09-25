After Gogi murder, Delhi’s prisons put on high alert

A day after jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was shot dead inside Delhi’s Rohini Court, an order issued by Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel on Saturday has said that maximum alert should be maintained in all jails to prevent incidents of fights or assaults among gangs.

Speaking to The Indian Express Goel said, “We are staying alert in all jails and will keep a greater vigil on all gang members.”

The order lists 11 points that need to be followed in jails, including identifying members of rival gangs and adopting proper precautions while taking gang members to courts, hospitals or any place outside for any purpose. If members of rival gangs are lodged in the same jail, their cells will not be opened at the same time.

“Proper security should be provided whenever these inmates are allowed to move inside the jails for video conferencing, inmate calling system, canteen etc,” the order said. “Discreet efforts be made to develop intelligence network for collecting information from among the inmates so as to prevent any untoward incidents.”

Further, all jail staff should be properly briefed and maximum strength of staff deployed inside the prison. All security equipment need to be in working order and medical, para-medical staff should be deployed in sufficient numbers to deal with emergencies. All superintendents should maintain maximum presence in prisons and inspect the jails at odd hours, the order said.