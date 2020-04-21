After Ghaziabad, Noida seals its border with Delhi

Earlier, Ghaziabad had restricted all non-essential movement at Delhi border after six fresh cases were reported in the Uttar Pradesh district Monday. (Express photo) Earlier, Ghaziabad had restricted all non-essential movement at Delhi border after six fresh cases were reported in the Uttar Pradesh district Monday. (Express photo)

A day after Ghaziabad sealed its border with the national capital, Noida, in a bid to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, Tuesday barred all movement to and from Delhi — except for essential goods, government officials with valid passes, ambulances, mediapersons with passes and doctors.

After Ghaziabad, Noida seals it’s border with Delhi.

Essential goods, government officials that have valid passes, ambulances, mediapersons with passes and doctors only exception. #coronavirus @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/YlTJDeZWGa — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) April 21, 2020

Earlier, Ghaziabad restricted all non-essential movement at the Delhi border, after six fresh cases were reported in the Uttar Pradesh district on Monday. According to officials, the step is a precautionary measure as inter-district travel can further cause a spike in the daily number of cases.

Ghaziabad administration had earlier extended the lockdown order till May 3 without easing restrictions or allowing the functioning of any new industry or service, except those involved in emergency services.

Meanwhile, the death toll in India rose to 603 Tuesday while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the 18,000-mark to reach 18,985. This includes 3,260 people who have been treated and discharged. India has so far tested 4,49,810 samples.

Also, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised states to not use rapid test kits for two days, after Rajasthan stopped using them when they delivered inaccurate results

