After Gaur Green Avenue blaze, 150 residential, commercial units in Ghaziabad get notices for flouting fire norms

Two days after a blaze at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram gutted flats worth Rs 3-5 crore, exposing gaps in emergency access and fire safety systems, the Fire department on Friday issued notices to at least 150 residential societies and commercial establishments in Ghaziabad, including projects of major developers such as Gaur, Amrapali and Supertech, for flouting fire norms.

Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal told The Indian Express that the establishments were issued notices during a special drive against violation of safety norms and irregularities in construction. The drive, which began on Friday, will continue for a week.

Among those served notices are Divyansh Fabio Society and Supertech Livingston in Crossings Republik; Supertech Icon, Gaur Green Vista and Amrapali Village in Indirapuram; Parsvnath Regalia and Swarn Residency in Sahibabad; and several industrial and commercial units, including Hotel Utsav, Harso Steels, Kung Forgings, Modi Ilva and Libra Industries.

Around 9 am on Thursday, when the fire had already been raging for 30-45 minutes at Gaur Green Avenue, fire tenders struggled to reach the site due to vehicles parked along the approach road, a garden blocking entry, and balconies enclosed with PVC sheets.