After Gaur Green Avenue blaze, 150 residential, commercial units in Ghaziabad get notices for flouting fire norms

Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal told The Indian Express that the establishments were issued notices during a special drive against violation of safety norms and irregularities in construction.

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readGhaziabadMay 2, 2026 08:37 AM IST
Gaur GreenFire tenders struggled to reach the site due to vehicles parked along the approach road, a garden blocking entry, and balconies enclosed with PVC sheets.
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Two days after a blaze at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram gutted flats worth Rs 3-5 crore, exposing gaps in emergency access and fire safety systems, the Fire department on Friday issued notices to at least 150 residential societies and commercial establishments in Ghaziabad, including projects of major developers such as Gaur, Amrapali and Supertech, for flouting fire norms.

Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal told The Indian Express that the establishments were issued notices during a special drive against violation of safety norms and irregularities in construction. The drive, which began on Friday, will continue for a week.

Among those served notices are Divyansh Fabio Society and Supertech Livingston in Crossings Republik; Supertech Icon, Gaur Green Vista and Amrapali Village in Indirapuram; Parsvnath Regalia and Swarn Residency in Sahibabad; and several industrial and commercial units, including Hotel Utsav, Harso Steels, Kung Forgings, Modi Ilva and Libra Industries.
Around 9 am on Thursday, when the fire had already been raging for 30-45 minutes at Gaur Green Avenue, fire tenders struggled to reach the site due to vehicles parked along the approach road, a garden blocking entry, and balconies enclosed with PVC sheets.

Pal said that many of the societies that were issued notices had encroachments and poorly maintained fire infrastructure. “These societies had illegally constructed parks inside the premises; the fire system was dysfunctional, especially the water pipelines system and several balconies were covered with PVC (polyvinyl chloride) sheets to convert balconies into storage spaces,” he added.

He added the notices were issued regarding certain deficiencies identified in the fire safety systems of these establishments, requiring them to rectify these shortcomings and provide confirmation of compliance. “They have been instructed to conduct an audit of the electrical safety system installed within their premises. Directives have also been issued to all building owners, mandating that they ensure that their fire safety systems are functional… on ‘auto mode’ at all times… Also, they must ensure that all exit routes remain free of obstructions,” Pal said.

“We are specially checking high-rises and trying to ascertain the shortages that can lead to incidents of fire, including illegal encroachments, obstruction in the movements of fire tenders and covered balconies. We are also trying to train people to keep themselves safe, use the fire safety system already installed inside their premises and follow precautions while operating the equipment,” Pal said.

He further said that a no objection certificate (NOC) issued to an establishment by the Fire department is typically valid for five years. “But once an establishment receives the NOC, it fails to follow norms… We have also requested resident welfare associations to check their system within 15 days and plan a mock drill once a month. They can also seek our assistance,” said Pal.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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