After Friday’s clash, AAP and BJP to intensify their confrontation today

After their councillors came to blows on the floor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) last week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party have said they will intensify the fight Monday.

The BJP will take out a protest march towards Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence while the AAP will demonstrate outside the BJP’s national headquarters at ITO.

This will come even as the BJP has already made its intention of taking the confrontation between both sides beyond MCD and demanded Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to suspend over a dozen of AAP MLAs present in the House during Friday’s violence.

On its part, the AAP has accused both the BJP and L-G of being in cahoots and “murdering the Constitution” in regard to provisions related to the administration of the MCD.

The first sitting of the reunified MCD on Friday had witnessed unprecedented police deployment and deferment of its internal polls following violence over who would be sworn in first.

The AAP and BJP councillors had come to blows and both parties had accused the other of murdering democracy as soon as proceedings related to the scheduled mayoral polls commenced.