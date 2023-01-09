scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

After Friday’s clash, AAP and BJP to intensify their confrontation today

The first sitting of the reunified MCD on Friday had witnessed unprecedented police deployment and deferment of its internal polls following violence over who would be sworn in first.

AAP and BJP councillors clash during the election of Mayor and Dy Mayor at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

After their councillors came to blows on the floor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) last week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party have said they will intensify the fight Monday.

The BJP will take out a protest march towards Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence while the AAP will demonstrate outside the BJP’s national headquarters at ITO.

This will come even as the BJP has already made its intention of taking the confrontation between both sides beyond MCD and demanded Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to suspend over a dozen of AAP MLAs present in the House during Friday’s violence.

Read |Delhi drama begins: Both AAP, BJP say their MCD councillors are being lured with money

On its part, the AAP has accused both the BJP and L-G of being in cahoots and “murdering the Constitution” in regard to provisions related to the administration of the MCD.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

The first sitting of the reunified MCD on Friday had witnessed unprecedented police deployment and deferment of its internal polls following violence over who would be sworn in first.

More from Delhi

The AAP and BJP councillors had come to blows and both parties had accused the other of murdering democracy as soon as proceedings related to the scheduled mayoral polls commenced.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 09:58 IST
Next Story

Bengaluru News Live Updates: No Karnataka tableau on Republic Day, following Centre’s guidelines to provide opportunity to others

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close