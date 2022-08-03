scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

After fight between two villages, Noida police appeal for peace

After a clash between residents of Chholas and Kataarpur villages on July 30, police booked 60 people under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt, among others

By: Express News Service | Noida |
August 3, 2022 11:38:18 am
After fight between two villages, Noida police appeal for peaceThe clash between the residents of Chholas and Kataarpur villages took place on July 30. (Express File/Representative Image)

After a fight between the residents of two villages in Greater Noida’s Jarcha turned violent on Saturday, senior Noida Police officials held a meeting with the residents on Tuesday, urging them to maintain peace and assured strict action against those responsible.

The meeting was convened by Joint Commissioner of Police Love Kumar and was attended by Abhishek Verma, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, and Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, in Jarcha. Strict action will be taken against those who take law in their hands, the police said.

The clash between the residents of Chholas and Kataarpur villages took place on July 30.

“A fight broke out between two groups of people belonging to Chholas village and another village in Jarcha after a car was hit by a motorcycle. Some people suffered injuries and they received medical treatment thereafter. They are fine now,” said Gyan Singh, station officer (SO), Jarcha, Greater Noida.

The police lodged an FIR under the charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt, among others, and booked 60 unknown people. Eighteen people were identified, and three accused, whom SO Singh identified as Satya, Amit and Pramod, were arrested.

The FIR was filed under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (molesting a person to prejudice of employment or business) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, police said.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 11:38:18 am

