Thursday, May 26, 2022
After Express report, IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar transferred to Ladakh, fellow officer wife Rinku Dugga to Arunachal

The transfer order for Khiwar and Dugga came hours after the Delhi government announced that all its sports facilities would remain open till 10 pm.

Updated: May 26, 2022 11:04:02 pm
Khiwar is a 1994 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre.

Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar was Thursday transferred to Ladakh, after an exclusive  report in The Indian Express that athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium were being forced to wrap up early so he could walk his dog in the complex.  The transfer order came hours after the Delhi government announced that all its sports facilities would remain open till 10 pm.

Khiwar’s wife, fellow IAS officer Rinku Dugga, was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh. The picture carried with The Indian Express story showed Dugga too.

Thyagraj stadium The picture carried with The Indian Express story showed Khirwar and Dugga at the Thyagraj stadium in Delhi. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Over the past few months, athletes and coaches at the Thyagraj Stadium had been complaining about being forced to wrap training earlier than usual, by 7 pm. The reason, according to them, was that Khirwar walks his dog at the facility about half-an-hour later.

When contacted, Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, had described the allegation as “absolutely incorrect”. He accepted that he “sometimes” takes his pet for a walk at the facility but denied that it disrupted the practice routine of athletes.

